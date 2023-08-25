MLB

Adam Jones to retire with Orioles on Sept. 15

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former MLB All-Star Adam Jones pitches during the All-Star Celebrity Game at T-Mobile Park.
Jul 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former MLB All-Star Adam Jones pitches during the All-Star Celebrity Game at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Jones will retire as a member of the Baltimore Orioles prior to a game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 15, the team announced Friday.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Yesterday
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Jones, 38, spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons with the Orioles and totaled 1,781 hits, 263 homers, 866 RBIs and 875 runs in 1,613 games with the franchise.

Advertisement

The five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove recipient last played in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 before competing in Japan for two seasons.

Jones began his career with the Seattle Mariners before being traded to Baltimore in 2008 in a deal involving left-hander Erik Bedard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jones was a career .277 hitter with 282 homers, 945 RBIs and 963 runs in 1,823 games with the Mariners (2006-07), Orioles (2008-18) and Diamondbacks.

—Field Level Media