Subscribe
NHL

Adam Lowry, Jets get by Ducks

By
Field Level Media
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28)] battle for the puck with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) in the first period at Honda Center.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist as he pushed the visiting Winnipeg Jets past the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Thursday.

Mason Appleton and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg (41-29-3, 85 points). Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 18 shots.

Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano found the back of the net for Anaheim (23-39-10, 56 points). Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.

Winnipeg controlled play early in the first period, but the Ducks scored first as Fowler dropped back and shot the puck from the blue line at 11:41.

The Jets responded 45 seconds later. Off the rush, a pass from Lowry was chipped toward the goal by Dylan DeMelo. Dostal stopped the initial shot, but it squeezed through the five-hole and was batted into the cage by Appleton.

Connor got the Jets ahead 2-1 when he pulled in a rebound from a shot by Pierre-Luc Dubois with 6:15 left in the second period. It was Connor's 28th goal, but his first in 12 games.

Anaheim started to put some pressure on the Jets as the third period kicked off. The Ducks tied the score with another point shot from the blue line, at 5:40. On the power play, Vatrano beat Hellebuyck.

Lowry got the Jets back on top, 3-2. He parked himself in front of the net and redirected a pass from Brenden Dillon with 9:13 left.

That goal held as the Jets won their second in a row and sent Anaheim to a fifth loss in six games.

--Field Level Media