Adley Rutschman's 3-run double lifts Orioles past White Sox

Adley Rutschman delivered a bases-clearing double to cap a go-ahead, four-run seventh inning and boost the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night

After struggling to mount an attack against White Sox starter Mike Clevinger during his six shutout innings, Baltimore rallied against the Chicago bullpen to win for the fourth time in five games

Jorge Mateo and Ryan O'Hearn made it six unanswered runs for Baltimore with eighth-inning RBI doubles.

Felix Bautista worked around a walk to strike out three in the ninth inning and earn his fourth save of the season.

The White Sox led 3-0 entering the seventh, when the Orioles struck for four runs against relievers Jake Diekman and Reynaldo Lopez (0-1)

Jake Burger smacked a solo home run against Baltimore starter Tyler Wells to open the scoring in the second inning. Chicago's Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jimenez contributed RBI hits in a two-run sixth.

Elvis Andrus doubled twice for Chicago.

Benintendi saved at least one run with a remarkable diving catch in left field for the first out in the sixth inning.

After Clevinger opened the inning by issuing consecutive walks, Rutschman sent a fly ball toward the left field line. Benintendi raced over and sprawled out to make the catch. Terrin Vavra tagged up and advanced to third on the play, but the White Sox escaped further trouble when Clevinger retired the next two batters on a foul popup and a flyout to right

Clevinger yielded one hit and five walks while striking out five in his White Sox home debut

Wells allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts. The right-hander retired nine straight White Sox and 11 of 12 following Burger's blast, but things unraveled in the sixth, as Wells allowed four of the first five batters to reach base

Winning pitcher Mike Baumann (1-0) helped Baltimore avoid an even more crooked number. He entered with two runs in and two on base, and he walked Gavin Sheets loaded the bases. Baumann then recorded successive strikeouts of Yasmani Grandal and Lenyn Sosa to keep the deficit at 3-0.

--Field Level Media