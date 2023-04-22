Adolis Garcia totals 3 HRs, 8 RBIs as Rangers blast A's 18-3

Adolis Garcia's bat told the whole story on Saturday night in Arlington, as the Texas Rangers right fielder swatted three home runs, leading the American League West's first-place squad to an 18-3 thumping of the visiting Oakland A's

Texas' offensive outburst saw the hosts regain traction after Oakland snapped the Rangers' four-game win streak with a 5-4 win in the series opener Friday. The A's allowed double-digit runs in a game for the ninth time this season, as the Rangers tallied 18 hits

Advertisement

Though he struggled early, Texas starter Andrew Heaney (2-1) gave up just two runs en route to his second win of the year.

It was a sharp contrast to the showing from Oakland starter Shintaro Fujinami (0-4), who allowed eight runs in just 2 1/3 innings of work, as the rookie right-hander's ERA swelled to 14.40.

Texas' Josh Jung proved to be one of many hot bats for the Rangers in the victory, as he extended his hit streak to 10 games with a 2-for-6 performance. Garcia scored five runs in addition to five hits and eight RBIs

Fifteen pitches into Heaney's fourth outing of the season, Oakland led 2-0, as the A's first four batters reached base. Esteury Ruiz's ground-rule double opened the contest, followed by Jordan Diaz's sharp RBI single to left field. But after a mound visit, Heaney settled in, inducing a sacrifice flyout and a double play that abruptly ended Oakland's string of offensive success.

Advertisement

The Rangers' counter came quickly. A two-run home run from Garcia, his fifth of the season, knotted the score at two apiece in the bottom of the first

Texas seized its first lead one inning later, as Marcus Semien drove a payoff pitch into left field, scoring Leody Taveras easily from third base with one out.

Advertisement

Jung produced his second single of the day, a sharp ground ball that raced into left field, driving in Semien and Travis Janikowski. By the time Jonah Heim's two-out, RBI double hit the center-field turf, Jung and Garcia were on their way home, granting the hosts a 7-2 advantage.

Over the next six innings, the Rangers put 11 runs on the board, pulling away. Garcia headlined the show, with homers in the third and fifth, in addition to an RBI double that brought two across in the seventh. Ezequiel Duràn was the only other Ranger to hit a home run, as he connected on an eighth-inning pitch that made the score 18-3

Advertisement

Texas reliever Josh Sborz struck out the final two batters he faced, closing out the win with four strikeouts in two innings.

--Field Level Media