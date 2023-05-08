Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

After hot start at Triple-A, Cubs recall Christopher Morel

By
Field Level Media
Feb 26, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Christopher Morel against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs recalled infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa in advance of Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals

In a corresponding move, outfielder Nelson Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A.

The series will feature the return of Willson Contreras to Chicago after the three-time All-Star signed a free-agent deal with the rival Cardinals in the offseason.

Morel, 23, made his major league debut last season after he was recalled from Double-A Tennessee, batting .235 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs in 113 games with the Cubs. But he did not make the Opening Day roster this season

At Iowa, Morel delivered a .330 average with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 29 games to earn his way back to Chicago.

Velazquez, 24, was batting .241 with three home runs and six RBIs in 13 games with the Cubs. He also made his major league debut for the Cubs last season and is a .210 hitter with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 90 career major league games

--Field Level Media