AGA: 73.5M Americans expected to wager on NFL

The American Gaming Association (AGA) said Wednesday that 73.5 million American adults — 28 percent of the adult population — are expected to place a bet on the NFL this season.

The prediction is a 57.7 percent increase over last year's guidance from the AGA.

Per the AGA, 19 percent of all American adults plan to place a bet online, at a casino or with a bookie.

Of adults who identify as NFL fans, 37 percent are projected to wager on NFL games, up 42 percent from last year.

The season kicks off Thursday night between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

"We expect this to be the most bet NFL season in BetMGM's history," BetMGM's Seamus Magee told CNBC.

Licensed sportsbooks are now operating in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Sports betting is legal in another four states but books are not yet operational. Kentucky is scrambling to launch in time for this season.

—Field Level Media