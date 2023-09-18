NFL

Agent: Chiefs restructure QB Patrick Mahomes' megadeal

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates toward fans against the Detroit Lions prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Image: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract and will pay the quarterback $210.6 million over the next four seasons, his representatives confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

His compensation over that stretch from 2023-26 is now guaranteed and becomes the highest salary in NFL history for a four-season span, according to the report.

Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott also told ESPN that the Chiefs and Mahomes plan to revisit the agreement following the 2026 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020. At the time, it was the largest contract in NFL history in terms of total value.

The NFL quarterback market has since been reset, with Mahomes' $45 million average annual salary trailing Joe Burrow ($55 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million), per Spotrac.

Under the new terms, Mahomes would earn $52.65 million in each of the next four campaigns.

Mahomes, who turned 28 on Sunday, won his second Super Bowl and second league MVP award last season.

Including a 1-1 start to this season, Mahomes is 65-17 as a starter in the regular season and 11-3 in the postseason. He has passed for 24,772 yards, 196 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in 82 starts since the Chiefs drafted him in the first round (10th overall) in 2017.

—Field Level Media