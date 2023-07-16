Agent: Jags reach deal with franchise-tagged TE Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars reached agreement on a three-year contract with franchise-tagged tight end Evan Engram, the player's agent confirmed Sunday

There is a deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Monday for teams to reach long-term deals with players who received a franchise tag.

Agent Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports did not divulge financial details, but ESPN said it was a $41.25 million deal with $24 million fully guaranteed.

Engram, 28, would have earned $11.345 million playing on the franchise tag in 2023.

Engram had 73 catches for 766 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games (14 starts) in his first season with the Jaguars in 2022

The 2017 first-round pick (23rd overall) played his first five seasons with the New York Giants, earning a selection to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Engram has recorded 335 receptions for 3,594 yards and 20 touchdowns in 82 games (65 starts) with the Giants and Jaguars

With Engram's deal, there are three players remaining on franchise tags: running backs Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

--Field Level Media