The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a two-year extension on Wednesday
The team said the contract carries an annual average value of $5.875 million per season and runs through the 2024-25 season.
Gavrikov, 27, recorded three goals and six assists in 20 games with the Kings after arriving in the March 1 trade that sent goaltender Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets
Gavrikov has 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) and 138 penalty minutes in 276 games with the Blue Jackets and Kings
--Field Level Media