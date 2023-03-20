Agent: QB Josh Dobbs signs with Browns

Quarterback Josh Dobbs signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, his agent Mike McCartney said on social media Monday.

Dobbs, who has bounced around the NFL since 2018, will be a prime candidate to be the backup quarterback in Cleveland behind Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs, now 28, signed with the Cleveland Browns in April 2022 on a one-year, $1 million deal, but he was waived in November without having played a game for the team once Watson returned from a 11-game suspension.

In December 2022, with Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions' practice squad and had him start the final two games of the season -- the first two starts of Dobbs' NFL career. Dobbs went 40-for-68 passing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games.

After being drafted in the fourth round in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbs saw action in five games in 2018 and one in 2020. Pittsburgh traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2019 season and claimed him off waivers from Jacksonville before 2020.

Kellen Mond is the only other quarterback on the Browns' roster behind Watson.

--Field Level Media