The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, his agency said Thursday

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Katz Brothers Sports.

Robinson, 28, played for Baltimore last season following a six-season tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He caught 48 passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games (five starts) with the Ravens. His career totals include 193 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 TDs in 114 games (47 starts).

Robinson joins a Rams depth chart that includes Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua

--Field Level Media