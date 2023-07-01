Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Agents: Kings signing EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov

Field Level Media
Oct 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings logos are displayed at center court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center.
The Sacramento Kings agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, his agents confirmed with ESPN on Saturday

The 6-foot-9 Bulgarian forward is regarded as one of the best shooters in Europe, sinking 40 percent of his 3-pointers in his career in the EuroLeague.

Vezenkov, 27, has played with Olympiacos in Greece since 2018 and is a multiple-time MVP in the Greek League.

Vezenkov is represented by Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of Priority Sports and Nick Lotsos of Team Lotsos, according to ESPN.

--Field Level Media