AL RBI leader Adolis Garcia (knee) leaves game vs. Astros

Field Level Media
Sep 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after striking out during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Image: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers star right fielder Adolis Garcia departed Wednesday night's game against the Houston Astros with right knee discomfort.

Garcia was injured in the second inning after trying to rob Michael Brantley of a homer. Garcia leaped and was unsuccessful in making the catch, landing awkwardly on his right leg.

Trainers attended to Garcia, and he was visibly upset when told he would have to leave the game.

The two-time All-Star leads the American League with 100 RBIs and ranks third with 34 homers. The 30-year-old has 92 total homers over the past three seasons.

Garcia fouled out in the first inning as his batting average dropped to .244.

Garcia was replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman.

—Field Level Media