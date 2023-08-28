Alabama coach Nick Saban: No depth chart, no distractions

For the first time in 17 seasons as Alabama head coach, Nick Saban ditched the depth chart.

The Crimson Tide coach said Monday there is no need for a formalized list of starters and their backups, otherwise known as the established and accepted depth chart.

Saban said his players "know who should start" as the program continues to resist naming a starting quarterback to replace No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young.

"When we put a depth chart out you all think that's final. Like this is like etched in stone," Saban said.

"It creates a lot of distractions on our team with a lot of guys thinking, ‘Well, this guy won the job now and I'm not going to play.' And quite frankly we don't need that."

The QB picture remains under wraps to the public, but Saban sounded like he could be closer to making the call by assessing the pecking order is "sort of taking shape."

Saban also said starting one quarterback on Saturday against Middle Tennessee won't close the door for others to take the top spot the following week against Texas.

Sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and true freshman Dylan Lonergan are all still competing for quarterback reps.

"We're going one day at a time," Saban said.

—Field Level Media