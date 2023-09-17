Alabama falls to No. 13, Texas jumps to No. 3 in poll

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015.

The Crimson Tide (2-1) dropped three spots to No. 13 after posting a lackluster 17-3 victory over South Florida.

Advertisement

Georgia (3-0) remained the nation's No. 1 team and received 57 of the 63 first-place votes. Michigan (3-0) was still second and received two first-place votes.

No. 3 Texas (3-0) pocketed three first-place votes and flipped spots with Florida State (3-0), which fell one spot to No. 4 following its 31-29 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles received the other first-place vote.

Advertisement Advertisement

Southern California (3-0) remained at No. 5, while fellow unbeatens Ohio State (3-0), Penn State (3-0), Washington (3-0) and Notre Dame (4-0) stayed at their respective positions from Nos. 6-9. Oregon (3-0) moved up three spots to round out the top 10.

Utah (3-0) ascended one spot to No. 11 while LSU (2-1) jumped up two slots to No. 12 following its 41-14 rout of Mississippi State.

Advertisement

Oregon State (3-0) moved up two slots to No. 14 after posting a 26-9 win over San Diego State, and Ole Miss (3-0) also ascended two spots with a 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech.

Oklahoma (3-0), North Carolina (3-0) and Duke (3-0) each moved up three spots to clock in respectively at Nos. 16-18, followed by Colorado (3-0).

Advertisement

Miami (3-0), Washington State (3-0) and UCLA (3-0) were ranked Nos. 20-22, respectively.

Tennessee (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 23 following its 29-16 loss to Florida.

Iowa (3-0) was listed at No. 24, followed by the Gators.

—Field Level Media