NCAA

Alabama falls to No. 13, Texas jumps to No. 3 in poll

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) is tackled by South Florida Bulls safety Logan Berryhill (37) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) is tackled by South Florida Bulls safety Logan Berryhill (37) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 12:47PM
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:03PM

The Crimson Tide (2-1) dropped three spots to No. 13 after posting a lackluster 17-3 victory over South Florida.

Advertisement

Georgia (3-0) remained the nation's No. 1 team and received 57 of the 63 first-place votes. Michigan (3-0) was still second and received two first-place votes.

No. 3 Texas (3-0) pocketed three first-place votes and flipped spots with Florida State (3-0), which fell one spot to No. 4 following its 31-29 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles received the other first-place vote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Southern California (3-0) remained at No. 5, while fellow unbeatens Ohio State (3-0), Penn State (3-0), Washington (3-0) and Notre Dame (4-0) stayed at their respective positions from Nos. 6-9. Oregon (3-0) moved up three spots to round out the top 10.

Utah (3-0) ascended one spot to No. 11 while LSU (2-1) jumped up two slots to No. 12 following its 41-14 rout of Mississippi State.

Oregon State (3-0) moved up two slots to No. 14 after posting a 26-9 win over San Diego State, and Ole Miss (3-0) also ascended two spots with a 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech.

Oklahoma (3-0), North Carolina (3-0) and Duke (3-0) each moved up three spots to clock in respectively at Nos. 16-18, followed by Colorado (3-0).

Advertisement

Miami (3-0), Washington State (3-0) and UCLA (3-0) were ranked Nos. 20-22, respectively.

Tennessee (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 23 following its 29-16 loss to Florida.

Iowa (3-0) was listed at No. 24, followed by the Gators.

—Field Level Media