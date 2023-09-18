Alabama reinstates Jalen Milroe as starting QB

Jalen Milroe regained the starting quarterback job for No. 13 Alabama on Monday after sitting out this weekend's lackluster win against South Florida.

Milroe started the first two games for the Crimson Tide (2-1) but was benched following a 34-24 home loss to Texas on Sept. 9.

Tyler Buchner started Saturday's 17-3 win against the Bulls and completed just 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Ty Simpson took over late in the first half and was 5-of-9 passing for 73 yards, no TDs and no picks. He ran for a 1-yard TD with 33 seconds left.

Milroe, who won the QB1 battle during the offseason, did not play against USF but still managed to make a strong impression on head coach Nick Saban.

"From a quarterback standpoint, this is all I'm going to say about this," Nick Saban said Monday. "Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game, in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do.

"He's had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys and so I think he's earned the opportunity to be the quarterback."

Alabama, which fell out of the Top 10 on Sunday for the first time in eight years, opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against No. 15 Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa, Miss.

Milroe, a redshirt sophomore who started one game in 2022, is 27-for-45 for 449 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 92 yards and two scores.

