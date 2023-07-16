Alan Trejo's 11th-inning homer lifts Rockies past Yanks

Alan Trejo hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 in Denver on Sunday

The Yankees got RBI singles from Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza in the top of the 11th inning, but Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the frame against Nick Ramirez

After Ramirez retired the next two batters, Ron Marinaccio (4-5) entered to face Trejo, who ended the game with a 421-foot blast to left-center on a 2-0 pitch. It was his first homer of the season.

Michael Toglia also went deep for Colorado, which got two hits from Jones.

Cabrera and Gleyber Torres each had two hits for New York in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Yankees' Anthony Volpe started the top of the 11th on second and scored on Cabrera's single off of Gavin Hollowell (1-0). Cabrera stole second and scored on Peraza's single to make it 7-5

The Rockies trailed 3-1 in the eighth before rallying. Reliever Tommy Kahnle loaded the bases with two singles and a walk before being replaced by Clay Holmes with two outs

Cron hit a 2-0 pitch over the wall in center to put Colorado ahead.

New York answered in the ninth. Billy McKinney was hit by a pitch from Daniel Bard and scored on third baseman Ryan McMahon's errant throw to first on Torres' single.

One out later, Bard walked Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu to load the bases, and Torres scored on Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly to tie it. Peraza was retired at third base on the play to end the inning.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole was sharp throughout his outing, only allowing Toglia's homer in the second inning that put the Rockies ahead 1-0

Cole gave up just one run on two hits and fanned 11 in six innings.

Colorado starter Chase Anderson, who tossed five shutout innings, was denied his first win with the Rockies when the Yankees rallied in the sixth

LeMahieu and Harrison Bader hit one-out singles, and LeMahieu scored on a single up the middle by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Bader came home when McMahon threw wildly on the play, allowing Kiner-Falefa to advance to third. Kiner-Falefa scored on Volpe's groundout to make it 3-1.

--Field Level Media