Albert Rusnak's late tally lifts Sounders over Austin FC

Albert Rusnak was in the right place at the right time to score the deciding goal in the 90th minute as the visiting Seattle Sounders defeated Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday in a key late-season Western Conference match.

The Sounders (11-9-7, 40 points) snapped a four-match MLS winless streak while extending Austin's MLS skid to three matches and ending its home winning streak at three.

Advertisement

It was the second straight match in which Austin FC allowed the deciding goal in the 90th minute or later.

Rusnak netted the game-winner by kicking home the rebound of a shot by Obed Vargas that deflected off Austin defender Leo Vaisanen and to Rusnak's foot Rusnak.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jordan Morris put Seattle in front in the 48th minute. The U.S. international was positioned at the near post for a pass into the goalmouth by Nicolas Lodeiro that was missed by another Seattle players before finding its away on to Morris' left foot. The shot was almost a glancing blow and hit Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver in the chest before trickling into the goal.

Austin (9-12-5, 32 points) answered on Sebastian Driussi's goal in the 72nd minute. Driussi waited at the back post for a headed pass across the box from Gyasi Zardes after a corner kick. It was Driussi's team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Advertisement

Both teams were active in the scoreless first half. Seattle had an excellent scoring chance in the 29th minute when Leo Chu ripped a shot that clanged off the left post after a pass from Morris.

Austin pressed for the lead in the 34th minute, producing back-to-back shots from Memo Rodriguez and Emiliano Rigoni that were saved by Stefan Frei. The Sounders goalie finished with five saves in the match.

Advertisement

Morris was turned away by Stuver at the center of the box in the 38th minute after a shot from close range.

—Field Level Media