Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Alec Bohm lifts Phillies over Mariners, 6-5

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) is congratulated by second baseman Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Apr 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) is congratulated by second baseman Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Nick Castellanos homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, while J.T. Realmuto added two hits and an RBI for the Phillies

Advertisement

Bryson Stott had two hits and Kyle Schwarber contributed an RBI single. Brandon Marsh also had a single to extend his on-base streak to 21 straight games.

The Phillies had 12 hits, and 11 were singles

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker lasted only four innings and allowed five hits and five runs with six strikeouts and two walks. Soon after Walker was pulled, the Phillies announced he had right forearm tightness

LG OLED 65" 4K Smart TV
39% Off
LG OLED 65" 4K Smart TV

Size matters
Bigger is better, and this TV isn't just big: It's compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming, has voice assistants built in, and includes Netflix and Disney+.

Advertisement

Craig Kimbrel (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Jose Alvarado earned his fourth save in five chances despite allowing a two-out double to J.P. Crawford in the ninth.

Crawford hit a grand slam, doubled and singled for Seattle, while Julio Rodriguez also homered.

Advertisement

Eugenio Suarez added two hits and extended his career-best on-base streak to 21 consecutive games.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert gave up seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings

Advertisement

Justin Topa (0-2) took the loss in relief.

In the bottom of the eighth, Castellanos singled, as did Marsh, which sent Castellanos to third. Realmuto then delivered an RBI single to center and Bohm followed with his go-ahead hit as the Phillies went up 6-5

Advertisement

The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the first when Castellanos hit a two-run homer to right-center field

The Mariners struck back for five runs in the second with the grand slam by Crawford, the second of his career, and a solo shot by Rodriguez. The two homers were back-to-back

Advertisement

In the third, Schwarber hit an RBI single to left to close within 5-3.

Castellanos ripped an RBI single to center with two outs in the fifth to slice the deficit to 5-4.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media