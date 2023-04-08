Alek Thomas, D-backs pour it on in win vs. Dodgers

Alek Thomas matched his career high of four hits and Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte each homered to help the Arizona Diamondbacks register a 12-8 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in Phoenix

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits and three RBIs, Marte had three hits and two RBIs and Josh Rojas had three hits and one RBI as the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers for the second straight night. Perdomo had three RBIs and two hits as Arizona racked up season highs for runs and hits (17)

Advertisement

James Outman and Jason Heyward homered and Freddie Freeman had four hits for Los Angeles, which has dropped two of three to open the four-game series.

Arizona is 4-3 against the Dodgers this season after being just 5-14 against their National League West rivals last season

Advertisement

Thomas was 0-for-16 this season before breaking out with the 4-for-4 outing. He had a triple, scored twice and drove in one run.

Kyle Nelson (1-0) was credited with the victory for the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles' Noah Syndergaard (0-1) gave up six runs and eight hits over four innings.

Advertisement

Arizona's Zach Davies departed after 4 1/3 innings due to a strained left oblique. He gave up five runs and five hits, walking four and striking out three before being replaced by Nelson.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the first on Max Muncy's RBI single, J.D. Martinez's sacrifice fly and Outman's two-run homer. The blast was Outman's third of the season

Advertisement

Gurriel's run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning got Arizona on the board. The Diamondbacks moved ahead with four second-inning runs as Perdomo and Marte each smacked two-run homers. The blasts were the first of the season for both players

Gabriel Moreno had an RBI single in the third to put Arizona up 6-4. The Dodgers answered in the fourth when Mookie Betts walked with the bases loaded against Davies

Advertisement

Thomas' run-scoring single in the fifth gave the Diamondbacks a 7-5 lead. Los Angeles moved back within one in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Betts and Freeman

Arizona increased its lead to 9-6 in the sixth as Gurriel ripped a run-scoring triple and scored on Christian Walker's sacrifice fly.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks tacked on three runs in the seventh on a run-scoring double by Perdomo and run-scoring singles from Rojas and Gurriel

Heyward homered in the eighth for the Dodgers, his third in his past four games. Will Smith had a run-scoring single in the ninth for Los Angeles

Advertisement

--Field Level Media