Alex DeBrincat scores twice, powers Red Wings past Lightning

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 6-4 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, and Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists for Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

With the score tied 3-3, Detroit took the lead with 4:37 remaining in the second when J.T. Compher tipped in a point shot from Moritz Seider into the goal.

Advertisement

Detroit took a 5-3 lead with 15:16 left in the game on the second goal by DeBrincat, who took a pass on a 2-on-1 from Dylan Larkin and buried the chance.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay cut the deficit to 5-4 with 10:21 remaining on a power-play goal by Hedmond, whose shot from the point got through traffic.

The Lightning pulled goalie Jonas Johannson with 2:26 remaining, but couldn't get the tying goal.

Advertisement

Seider drilled an empty-net goal with under a second left to finish the scoring.

The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead 2:01 into the second period on a goal by Lucas Raymond, but Tampa Bay tied the score with 9:07 left in the second on a goal by Stamkos.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay went up 2-1 with 7:08 left in the first when Brandon Hagel took a pass from Hedman, skated in all alone on Detroit goalie Ville Husso and beat him to the glove side.

Detroit tied the score with 5:25 to go in the first when DeBrincat fired a shot from the point that deflected off the stick of Luke Glendening, causing the puck to knuckle and bounce off the ice and past Johansson.

Advertisement

Detroit opened the scoring with 14:49 remaining in the first period on a goal by Daniel Sprong, but the Lightning tied the score with 10:14 left in the first on a goal by Stamkos.

—Field Level Media