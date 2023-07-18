Alex Galchenyuk apologizes, enters player assistance program

Alex Galchenyuk issued an apology Tuesday and announced that he has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after his arrest last week and subsequent termination by the Arizona Coyotes

Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested him July 9 on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, per multiple reports.

Galchenyuk, 29, reportedly threatened to have two officers killed and directed a racial slur toward one of the officers several times.

"My behaviour last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful. I let you all down and I am truly sorry," Galchenyuk posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Coyotes waived Galchenyuk after his arrest, less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year deal worth $775,000

"While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it," he went on in his post. "My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love, play professional hockey. ... By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again."

ESPN reported Tuesday that Galchenyuk also sent a letter to four Scottsdale police officers to apologize, writing they "did not deserve that outburst." ESPN reported it had obtained the letter.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft by Montreal, Galchenyuk registered no points in 11 games last season with the Colorado Avalanche. He has 354 points (146 goals, 208 assists) in 654 games with seven teams.

The NHLPA said Tuesday's it's still contemplating whether to file a grievance on Galchenyuk's behalf over the Coyotes terminating his contract

--Field Level Media