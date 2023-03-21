Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky record for most 40-goal seasons

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 17, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Capital One Arena.
Mar 17, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Capital One Arena.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season during the first period of Tuesday's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, becoming the first player in NHL history to post 13 40-goal seasons in his career.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
'Once you put the hair on...' | Russell Hornsby on playing Don King
Yesterday
'Glory Road is the best sports movie because I'm in it' says Mehcad Brooks
Yesterday

Ovechkin was tied with Wayne Gretzky for the previous mark of 12 40-goal campaigns.

Ovechkin skated in down the right side and fired a shot at the far post. The goal was originally credited to teammate Dylan Strome, whose stick appeared to redirect the puck into the net, but when a review showed it was actually off Columbus defenseman Nick Blankenburg's stick, an official scoring change gave Ovechkin the marker.

Advertisement

Since Ovechkin was a rookie in 2005-06, no other NHL player has accumulated more than six 40-goal seasons.

That scoring pace is helping Ovechkin chase down the ultimate goal-scoring record held by Gretzky. Tuesday's tally was the 820th of Ovechkin's career; he needs just 75 more to pass Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record.

G/O Media may get a commission
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal
24 hour deals
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal

Discover Samsung!
Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL