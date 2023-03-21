Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky record for most 40-goal seasons

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season during the first period of Tuesday's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, becoming the first player in NHL history to post 13 40-goal seasons in his career.

Ovechkin was tied with Wayne Gretzky for the previous mark of 12 40-goal campaigns.

Ovechkin skated in down the right side and fired a shot at the far post. The goal was originally credited to teammate Dylan Strome, whose stick appeared to redirect the puck into the net, but when a review showed it was actually off Columbus defenseman Nick Blankenburg's stick, an official scoring change gave Ovechkin the marker.

Advertisement

Since Ovechkin was a rookie in 2005-06, no other NHL player has accumulated more than six 40-goal seasons.

That scoring pace is helping Ovechkin chase down the ultimate goal-scoring record held by Gretzky. Tuesday's tally was the 820th of Ovechkin's career; he needs just 75 more to pass Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record.

G/O Media may get a commission 24 hour deals Discover Samsung - Daily Deal Discover Samsung!

Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

--Field Level Media