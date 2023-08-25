Predicting the AEW All In London card

All Elite Wrestling’s first show in the United Kingdom was supposed to be in July 2020. Due to obvious reasons, that didn’t happen. It took three years for AEW to finally run a show in England, but what a way for them to make a debut, with one of the largest crowds in professional wrestling history filing into Wembley Stadium. It’ll be a momentous night at the apex of sports and entertainment. And no matter who walks out with their hand raised, All In: London is a great thing for the industry.

What will go down at the show? There are currently 11 matches scheduled for the evening in Britain with nine taking place on the main show. Writer Eric Blum and managing editor Anthony Locicero give their predictions for the show.