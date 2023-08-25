Predicting the AEW All In London card

Wrestling

What’ll go down at one of — if not — the biggest professional wrestling shows of all time?

By
Eric Blum
Better than You Bay Bay
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling’s first show in the United Kingdom was supposed to be in July 2020. Due to obvious reasons, that didn’t happen. It took three years for AEW to finally run a show in England, but what a way for them to make a debut, with one of the largest crowds in professional wrestling history filing into Wembley Stadium. It’ll be a momentous night at the apex of sports and entertainment. And no matter who walks out with their hand raised, All In: London is a great thing for the industry.

What will go down at the show? There are currently 11 matches scheduled for the evening in Britain with nine taking place on the main show. Writer Eric Blum and managing editor Anthony Locicero give their predictions for the show.

Aussie Open vs. MJF and Adam Cole

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: This is a great twist on the last main-event storyline to culminate at a wrestling show at Wembley. Instead of Bret Hart and The British Bulldog, MJF and Adam Cole’s rivalry turned friendship could lead to the ROH tag titles here. Seeing both of them wearing gold heading into the main event would be highly intriguing, giving fans the notion that this storyline will continue regardless of what happens in the main event. I’ll bet that happens with some sort of finish where Cole one-ups MJF and leads to a little hostility between the two.

Locicero: Having MJF and Cole become ROH world tag champs only to have to square off for the AEW title in the main event later that night? Will MJF, a natural heel, turn on Cole, or will it be the other way around? Either way, sign me up.

Jack Perry vs. Hook

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: Perry’s heel turn was a long time coming and this match will hopefully show that this new persona can be sustained. Putting Hook in front of a crowd this large with his experience level will be a sight to see, and I think he’ll step up to the plate and win this match to keep the crowd happy on the pre-show.

Locicero: Jungle Bore Jack Perry needed a change, but who better to hold the FTW belt than the creator’s son? Send Hook.

FTR vs. The Young Bucks

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: These are the two pairs that have defined tag team wrestling best over the last decade. No Tribal Chief lackeys can change that. Having this be the chosen match for this big of a show is great because their first two happened either without a crowd during the pandemic show days or on free television. This should be the match that steals the show in plain sight. Because of out-of-ring-reasons, the Bucks walk out victorious.

Locicero: The Young Bucks certainly don’t need the belts, and FTR is too good to not be wearing the gold. But I can see the Jacksons winning to set up a rematch, as Cash and Dax should rightly remain in the title picture if they drop the belts.

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: I could truly see any of the four winning. And it’s rare for a 4-way match for that to be the case. What would be the easy move? Giving it to Saraya in her home country and having that signature moment she craved when coming back to being an active professional wrestler last year. I don’t think that will happen. Give me Shida to retain, with a possible upset of Storm regaining the title. I do think Baker could be involved in the MJF/Cole storyline soon, so there’s something else to keep her busy.

Locicero: Why take the title off Shida now, unless you want to give Saraya a feel-good win in her home country?

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: This build has been subtle, but great. Tons of star power coming from different angles in this match. AR Fox being replaced with Cage should make for an interesting conclusion to this feud with outside interference all but guaranteed for this one. And I’ll go with Allin and Sting, because I can’t see a legend of Sting’s caliber losing on a show like this. As for a certain friend of Cage’s showing up, I think we’re waiting a little while for any 10-second pose.

Locicero: Here’s hoping Sting doesn’t take bumps he certainly doesn’t need to at this point in his career. With the coffin match gimmick, I can easily see Darby and The Icon getting the W.

The Golden Elite vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: It feels weird to see Kenny Omega in a 6-man tag at this large of a show. Same with Jay White and Hangman Page. It speaks to the huge roster AEW has and Tony Khan’s attempt to keep the show under seven hours. Putting this version of The Golden Elite together to lose doesn’t seem like a viable option, so give me Omega pinning Juice Robinson to end the match. This one should be a lot of fun no matter how it goes.

Locicero: Agree that Robinson will eat the pin for his team.

Stadium Stampede

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: This feels a little thrown together, like the previous 6-man to get a bunch of wrestlers on the card. To see Santana and Ortiz back together on television, and after the Blackpool Combat Club’s feud with The Elite, both groups joining forces to get the win should be the move, as opposed to the mishmash of wrestlers put together on the other team.

Locicero: Will be crazy to see how they pull this off in a venue the size of Wembley, but with the talent in this match, it should be exciting, despite the lack of a significant build. With Santana and Ortiz back in the fold, the BCC should emerge victorious.

Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: I actually like this matchup as opposed to Ospreay/Omega III on this show, there needs to be more time before the rubber match between the two. Giving the United Kingdom’s best wrestling export of the 21st century a matchup against possibly AEW’s most recognizable star in his home territory is a huge coup for AEW. And there’d be no point in Jericho winning. Ospreay goes back to New Japan with a clean victory.

Locicero: Jericho can and should put over Ospreay, who should get a tremendous ovation in his home country.

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: This is the match I’m looking forward to the most on the show. It honors the history of professional wrestling. Without the Joe/Punk trilogy from 2004, AEW might not exist. Ring of Honor might’ve gone out of business before giving plenty of the top guys in the business a chance to shine. Hopefully, this match honors that pedigree, not just the recent history from Collision. Punk has to win as he’s got bigger fish to fry as a “real world champ” but Joe needs to stay at the top of the AEW card permanently.

Locicero: The “Real World Champ” gimmick will continue with a Punk win, though Joe will likely be protected in defeat.

House of Black vs. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: Here’s your late-in-the-card match to give the crowd a chance to relax. The reunited challengers don’t have a shot. House of Black needs to be engaged in bigger things than whatever this match can do for them. Although having Malakai Black return to perform in front of a large European crowd is awesome.

Locicero: While everybody loves The Acclaimed, and Daddy Ass is back, it’s hard to see The House of Black losing here.

MJF vs. Adam Cole

Image for article titled Predicting the AEW All In London card
Screenshot: All Elite Wrestling

Blum: Here’s your main event. After probably winning the tag titles together on the pre-show, seeing this go from a match of friendly fire to an all-out war should be in the cards. As much as their friendship is what’s drawn them together, main evening Wembley Stadium and a world championship is still on the line. While Adam Cole winning the belt isn’t impossible, having MJF retain here I believe is the likely outcome in some sort of way where the dissension between the two begins. 

Locicero: This storyline will continue after this match — who turns on who is the question — and MJF will cement his legacy by retaining in front of 80,000 people in the Pontiac Silverdome Wembly Stadium.

