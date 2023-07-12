Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
All-Star Game viewership extends series of record declines

Field Level Media
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; The logo of the 2023 All-Star Game which will take place in Seattle is painted behind home plate before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Viewership for the major league All-Star Game hit a record low for the second straight year and the fifth time in the last seven years the game has been held, according to a report published Wednesday.

Sports Media Watch reported that Tuesday's game averaged a 3.9 rating and 7.01 million viewers on FOX (7.09 million when including all platforms). The previous low of the ratings was 4.2, and an average of 7.51 million viewers watched the ASG in 2022.

For comparison purposes, the All-Star Game averaged a 7.0 rating and 11.34 million viewers in 2014. A series of record-low numbers has followed: in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022. The game was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report noted that the Midsummer Classic continues to have the most viewers compared to other All-Star events. The NFL's "Pro Bowl Games" drew 6.28 million viewers, Monday night's Home Run Derby posted 6.11 million and the NBA All-Star Game in February finished at 4.59 million.

The National League ended a nine-game losing streak by beating the American League 3-2 on Tuesday night in Seattle.

--Field Level Media