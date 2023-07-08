All-Star replacements include pitchers Kodai Senga, Alex Cobb

Five pitchers will officially serve as replacements for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Seattle, Major League Baseball announced on Saturday.

The New York Mets' Kodai Senga, San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb, Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes and Philadelphia Phillies' Craig Kimbrel were added on the National League side, while the Minnesota Twins' Pablo Lopez is the only addition on the American League squad

The NL pitchers will replace the Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman, the Brewers' Devin Williams and the Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder.

Lopez is replacing Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays. Gausman pitched on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Senga, in his debut season, boasts a 3.31 ERA with a 7-5 record in 16 appearances (all starts). His 113 strikeouts are first on the club.

Cobb, 35, will also be making his first All-Star appearance. He is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 appearances (all starts). He has 86 strikeouts against 21 walks during his second season in San Francisco after previous stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

Former Cy Young winner and previous two-time All-Star Burnes led the NL in strikeouts a year ago (243) and is currently second on the Brewers with 102 strikeouts. The 28-year-old is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA in 18 starts.

Kimbrel, NL Reliever of the Month in June, has 14 saves this season as the Phillies' closer. This will be his ninth All-Star selection for the 35-year-old.

Lopez (5-5), acquired in an offseason trade from the Miami Marlins, paces the Twins with 138 strikeouts in 111 innings. Lopez, 27, has a 3.89 ERA over 18 starts.

"This means a lot for me," Lopez said of being added to the roster. "I watch the All-Star Game every single year and then it became I want to be there someday. It's always been one of my goals."

--Field Level Media