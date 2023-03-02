Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty; trial begins July 31

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men -- including Bengals defensive back Chris Lammons -- pleaded not guilty to battery charges in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday, setting the stage for a July trial.

Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were all indicted last month on charges of conspiracy to commit battery, stemming from the alleged beating of a man outside of a Vegas nightclub in February 2022.

The judge set a trial date for July 31, which coincides with the start of training camp for many teams.

Harris is listed in court documents as Kamara's manager.

According to police, video evidence shows Kamara punching a man eight times. The alleged victim was knocked unconscious and sustained an orbital fracture to his right eye, police said. After the man fell, he was allegedly stomped on by others in Kamara's group.

The alleged victim, identified in court documents as Darnell Greene of Texas, filed a $10 million civil lawsuit in the Civil District Court of Orleans (La.) against Kamara last October. In the complaint, Greene said he will need continued medical care, including surgeries, to treat injuries he said he sustained in the alleged attack.

The alleged incident occurred at Drai's After Hours nightclub, located in the basement of the Cromwell Hotel.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the day after the incident.

Both Kamara and Lammons played in the NFL last season as the league continued an investigation into the allegations.

Kamara, 27, appeared in 15 games (13 starts) and ran for 897 yards and two touchdowns. He added 57 catches for 490 yards and two TDs.

Lammons played for the Chiefs in 2022 and was claimed on waivers by the Bengals before the AFC Championship Game. The 27-year-old played only 19 snaps on defense but was in the game on 75 percent of special teams plays. In 16 games, he forced a fumble and made seven tackles.

