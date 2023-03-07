Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Amazon Prime to air NFL Black Friday game for free

Field Level Media
Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) is interviewed by Ryan Fitzpatrick (center) and Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon is synonymous with Black Friday shopping deals. And this November, Amazon unwraps a bargain for NFL fans.

Further deepening its relationship with the league, Amazon announced Tuesday that fans will be able to watch the first-ever NFL Black Friday game for free on Prime Video on Nov. 24. A paid Amazon Prime membership will not be required to watch the game, as it was on Thursday nights in 2022 as Amazon took over the Thursday night NFL package.

Teams have not yet been announced for the day-after-Thanksgiving game, which is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game," said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video and global head of sports for Amazon. "We're so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera."

The Black Friday coverage will include a full pregame show hosted by Charissa Thompson, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game and Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline.

--Field Level Media

