Andrew Abbott logged six scoreless innings in his major league debut as the Cincinnati Reds picked up a 2-0 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to salvage the finale of a four-game series

Abbott (1-0) allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out six for the Reds, who had dropped the first three games of the series

Advertisement

Although he took the loss, Julio Teheran (1-2) had a solid start for Milwaukee, allowing two runs on six hits across 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and fanned five.

Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson each went 1-for-3 with a solo homer to provide both of Cincinnati's runs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Joey Wiemer had a pair of doubles for the Brewers, who totaled just three hits

Abbott got himself into some trouble in the second, walking the first two batters of the inning. After a deep flyout from Rowdy Tellez put runners at the corners, Abbott fanned Wiemer and Blake Perkins to get out of the jam.

Advertisement

The Reds broke through in the bottom of the third when Fairchild ripped an 0-2 fastball over the left field wall for a 1-0 Cincinnati lead. Stephenson forged the final score an inning later with his shot to right center

Wiemer spoiled Abbott's no-hit bid with a double down the left field line in the top of the fifth, but his team was unable to bring him home.

Advertisement

The Reds looked like they might tack on another run the bottom of the sixth after Jonathan India singled and Spencer Steer hit a shallow double just out of the reach of right fielder Brian Anderson, but India made a poor decision on the basepaths and was thrown out at home

Milwaukee tried to get on the board once again in the top of the seventh, as Wiemer smashed his second double of the day off the left field wall. Jon Singleton came on as a pinch hitter with two outs, and his flyout ended the potential rally.

Advertisement

Alexis Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

--Field Level Media