Andrew Tarbell gets clean sheet as Dynamo, Galaxy draw

Andrew Tarbell recorded two big saves in the 75th minute and recorded a shutout in his first regular-season appearance of 2023 to help the Houston Dynamo salvage a scoreless draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night at Carson, Calif.

Tarbell got the call because regular Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark missed the match due to illness. Tarbell made four saves as the Dynamo (11-10-6, 39 points) stretched their unbeaten streak in MLS play to five straight matches (3-0-2).

Jonathan Bond had three saves for the Galaxy (7-10-8, 29 points), who are 5-1-5 over their past 11 MLS matches.

Tarbell's best work came when Los Angeles had a stellar opportunity in the 75th minute.

Daniel Aguirre delivered a right-footed blast from just outside the box and Tarbell made the save. The Galaxy kept possession and Billy Sharp sent a heel pass back to Michael Barrios, whose point-blank, right-footed shot also was stopped by Tarbell.

Just one minute later, Houston had a major chance, but Hector Herrera's hard right-footer was saved by Bond.

In the 79th minute, the Dynamo had another opportunity as Adalberto Carrasquilla sent a cross-field pass to Ibrahim Aliyu, who couldn't get his feet in position and sent an awkward right-footed tap just wide to the left.

Los Angeles had an 11-9 edge in shots and placed four on target to Houston's three.

Dejan Joveljic of the Galaxy had two scoring chances in the first half — his left-footer was saved by Tarbell in the 33rd minute and his header went just wide to the left in the second and final minute of first-half stoppage time.

Herrera's right-footed shot in the 32nd minute went just wide of the top left corner for the Dynamo. Houston had another strong first-half scoring chance in the 43rd minute when Corey Baird broke in free, but he had his right-footed shot saved by Bond.

In the 56th minute, Tyler Boyd of the Galaxy had his right-footed shot stopped by Tarbell.

—Field Level Media