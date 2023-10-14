Andy Bean, 11-time PGA Tour winner, dies at 70

Former PGA Tour professional Andy Bean died Saturday following complications from a recent double lung transplant. He was 70.

An 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, Bean's first victory came in 1977 at the Doral-Eastern Open in Miami. The last of those 11 came in 1986 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic in the Dallas area. He was also a three-time winner on the Champions Tour.

A Georgia native, Bean attended Florida and turned professional in 1975. He finished in the top 35 of the PGA Tour money list 10 consecutive seasons from 1977-86 and had five top-seven finishes in that stretch. He was also a member of the United States Ryder Cup teams in 1979 and 1987.

Bean finished second at the PGA Championship in 1980 and 1989 and was runner-up at the 1983 Open Championship but never won a major title. His best finish at The Masters was a tie for 10th in 1982 and he was sixth in the 1978 U.S. Open.

Bean reportedly developed respiratory issues following a bout with COVID-19 and underwent a double lung transplant last month.

Survived by his wife Debbie, three daughters and multiple grandchildren, Bean died in his hometown of Lakeland, Fla.

—Field Level Media