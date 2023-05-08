Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Andy Reid: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco had offseason surgery

By
Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is recovering from offseason surgery, head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday

Pacheco played in Super Bowl LVII with a torn labrum and a broken hand, according to reports over the weekend.

"He's making progress," Reid told reporters. "We'll just see how it goes. I can't even give you a timeline."

Reid also updated the condition of first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was limited in rookie practice, which concluded Monday. Reid said the defensive end, who played at Kansas State, had surgery on his right thumb before the draft.

"He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday and we'll just keep gradually bringing him back in," Reid said. "Today, he had his helmet on and did a little bit more. You'd hope maybe Phase 3, but you don't know. We'll just see how he feels."

Pacheco, 24, rose from a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft to starter. He started 11 of 17 games and ran for 830 yards with five touchdowns and added 130 receiving yards.

Anudike-Uzomah, 21, appeared in 32 games (27 starts) at Kansas State. The Kansas City native tied for sixth in school history with 20.5 sacks and fourth in career forced fumbles with eight.

--Field Level Media