
MLB

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon (shin contusion) back on IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon during infield practice before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the injured list on Friday for the third time this season, this time due to a left shin contusion

In a flurry of roster moves Friday, the Angels also reinstated rookie shortstop Zach Neto and left-hander Matt Moore from the injured list while placing outfielder Jo Adell (left oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list and right-hander Sam Bachmann (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day IL

The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake, selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage from Triple-A and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A

Rendon, 33, left the Angels' Fourth of July game against the San Diego Padres after fouling a ball off his leg, above the shin guard

In the first four seasons of his seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels, Rendon -- a 2019 All-Star with the Washington Nationals -- has played in just 200 games

"It's almost comical," Rendon said after that July 4 game about his injury woes. "It's just frustrating. I don't know what to do. I'm lost."

In 43 games this season, Rendon is hitting .236 with two homers and 22 RBIs.

--Field Level Media