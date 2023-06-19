The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list on Monday

Rendon, 33, sustained a bruised left wrist when he was struck by a pitch in Thursday's 5-3 win at Texas.

The former All-Star is batting .248 with just one home run and 21 RBIs in 38 games this season.

Rendon is a career .284 hitter with 157 homers and 656 RBIs in 1,111 games with the Washington Nationals (2013-19) and Angels

--Field Level Media