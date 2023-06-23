Angels acquire INF Eduardo Escobar from Mets

In need of infield help, the Los Angeles Angels acquired Eduardo Escobar and cash considerations from the New York Mets on Friday in exchange for a pair of minor league pitchers

The Mets received a pair of Double-A right-handers in Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

Also on Friday, the Angels moved infielder Gio Urshela to the 60-day injured list after he was lost for the season with a pelvis fracture. Los Angeles third baseman Anthony Rendon is currently out with a left wrist contusion after recovering from a groin strain

Escobar, 34, was batting .236 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 40 games with the Mets. In 13 seasons with five different clubs, the former Chicago White Sox prospect is a career .254 hitter with 162 home runs and 621 RBIs in 1,304 games. His only All-Star season was in 2021 when he hit a combined 28 home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.

Escobar is making $9.5 million this season in the second year of a two-year deal with the Mets and has a $9 million club option for next season. According to multiple reports, the Angels only are responsible for a prorated portion on the minimum MLB salary on Escobar this season, while the Mets pay the remainder

The Mets have moved on to rookie Brett Baty as their everyday third baseman.

Marceaux, 23, was a third-round pick by the Angels in 2021, who was 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 12 starts at Double-A Rocket City. Crow, 22, was a 28th-round pick in 2019 who was 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts at Rocket City

