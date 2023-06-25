Angels acquire INF Mike Moustakas from Rockies

The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Mike Moustakas from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc

The trade came shortly after the Angels set franchise records in runs and hits (28) in a 25-1 rout of the Rockies on Saturday night in Denver. Moustakas only has to change clubhouses when he visits Coors Field for the series finale on Sunday

Moustakas, 34, is batting .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games this season.

A three-time All-Star and a World Series champion with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, Moustakas is batting .248 with 207 homers and 652 RBIs in 1,362 career games with the Royals (2011-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19), Cincinnati Reds (2020-22) and Rockies

Moustakas goes from a team with the worst winning percentage in the National League to one in contention for a playoff spot in the competitive American League West.

The Angels designated infielder Kevin Padlo, 26, for assignment after trading for Moustakas

Van Scoyoc, 23, posted a 4-3 record with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts this season for High-A Tri-City.

--Field Level Media