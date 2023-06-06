The Los Angeles Angels activated third baseman Anthony Rendon off the injured list prior to Tuesday night's home game against the Chicago Cubs

Rendon missed the previous 21 games due to a left groin injury. He initially hurt the groin in late April and then injured it worse while playing in the field on May 13 against the Cleveland Guardians, prompting the stint on the IL.

Rendon, who turned 33 on Tuesday, is batting fourth and playing third base against the Cubs.

Rendon is batting .301 through 30 games but has homered just once. He has 20 RBIs and a .415 on-base percentage.

After putting together three big seasons in a row for the Washington Nationals from 2017-19, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million with the Angels as a free agent and hasn't lived up to expectations

Rendon has just 21 homers and 109 RBIs in 187 games for the Angels while batting .259

The Angels optioned infielder Livan Soto to Double-A Rocket City in a corresponding move. He was 2-for-9 in four games

--Field Level Media