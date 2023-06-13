Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended Tuesday for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire Monday night

Drury is appealing the suspension.

The incident happened in the top of the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers. Drury was called out on strikes and proceeded to argue with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus, making contact in the process, according to MLB.

Drury was ejected. He went 0-for-5 before departing the game, won by the Angels in 12 innings

Drury, 30, is batting .252 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs. He's played in 61 games (58 starts) this season, his first with the Angels

--Field Level Media