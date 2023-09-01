Angels bring up 6 from minors to replace slew of waived players

The Los Angeles Angels added six players to their big-league roster on Friday, filling roster holes created when they waived six players earlier this week.

The Angels selected the contract of infielder Kyren Paris from Double-A Rocket City and recalled left-hander Kolton Ingram, right-handed pitchers Jimmy Herget, Gerardo Reyes and Andrew Wantz and infielder Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Facing the reality that they were a longshot to make the playoffs, the Angels placed six players on waivers Tuesday: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dominic Leone; left-hander Matt Moore; and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk. The club saved more than $5 million in salary by making those moves, according to reports.

Los Angeles filled one vacant roster spot Thursday by recalling right-hander Jose Marte from Salt Lake.

Paris, 21, is the only player among the call-ups who has yet to make his major league debut. A second-round draft pick by the Angels in 2019, he was batting .255 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 44 stolen bases in 113 games for Rocket City this year.

Ingram, 26, made his MLB debut in June and allowed four runs over 2 1/3 innings in two relief appearances (15.43 ERA).

Herget, Reyes, Wantz and Stefanic have all been in and out of the majors for multiple seasons.

