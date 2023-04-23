Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels C Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) to miss 4-6 months

By
Field Level Media
Apr 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O&#39;Hoppe (14) reacts as he leaves the game after injuring himself on a swing during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, a rookie who has become a starter, has a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to miss four to six months

Angels manager Phil Nevin made the announcement Sunday with surgery planned for this week. The Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list on Friday

O'Hoppe, 23, had become the starter out of spring training while Max Stassi was away from the team because of a hip injury and a family emergency. Other catchers on the depth chart are veterans Chad Wallach and Matt Thaiss.

O'Hoppe was batting .283 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 16 games this season. The right-handed hitting and throwing catcher had injured his left shoulder while taking a swing on Monday in Boston. He reinjured it while hitting a single Thursday in the ninth inning of a loss to the host New York Yankees.

The Angels had acquired O'Hoppe last year in a trade that sent outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies. O'Hoppe played five games for the Angels in his MLB debut, batting .286 in 14 at-bats

--Field Level Media