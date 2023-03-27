Angels C Max Stassi slowed by hip injury

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is dealing with hip soreness that could land him on the injured list, opening the door for top prospect Logan O'Hoppe to make the team.

After he was away from the club for personal reasons, Stassi returned to the team's spring training complex at Tempe, Ariz., on Sunday. But while playing in a minor league game, he departed with a hip injury.

Advertisement

"(Stassi) felt like it was important to get back and try to ramp up a little bit and unfortunately, he had a little hip thing (Sunday)," Angels manager Phil Nevin said from Los Angeles, where the main roster played against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

O'Hoppe played in Sunday's Freeway Series game against the Dodgers, collecting a hit off left-hander Clayton Kershaw, and he is in line to make his first Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old made his major league debut in September and went 4-for-14 in five games.

G/O Media may get a commission Ooh. stunning. New Amazon Fire TVs QLED UHD 4K realness

Preorder or buy the new (and ultra-affordable) Amazon Fire TVs—the most expensive rings in around $600. Preorder or Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Stassi, 32, played in a career-high 102 games last season, batting .180 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. In 10 seasons with the Houston Astros and Angels, Stassi is a career .212 hitter with 41 home runs and 128 RBIs.

--Field Level Media