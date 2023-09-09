MLB

Angels' Luis Rengifo (ruptured biceps) out for season

Sep 6, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo (2) runs around bases after hitting a 2-run home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels infielder/outfielder Luis Rengifo will miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured left biceps tendon.

Rengifo was injured while going through his warm-up routine in the on-deck circle prior to his first at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

He took a swing with a heavy bat and injured the biceps while dropping the bat.

The Angels placed Rengifo on the 10-day injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Rengifo, 26, batted .264 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 126 games this season. The homers and RBIs were one shy of the career-best totals he reached in 2022.

Overall, Rengifo has a .244 career average with 47 homers and 157 RBIs in 448 games with the Angels over five seasons.

Reyes, 30, had a 7.45 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Angels earlier this season.

—Field Level Media