Angels' Luis Rengifo (ruptured biceps) out for season

Los Angeles Angels infielder/outfielder Luis Rengifo will miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured left biceps tendon.

Rengifo was injured while going through his warm-up routine in the on-deck circle prior to his first at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

He took a swing with a heavy bat and injured the biceps while dropping the bat.

The Angels placed Rengifo on the 10-day injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Rengifo, 26, batted .264 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 126 games this season. The homers and RBIs were one shy of the career-best totals he reached in 2022.

Overall, Rengifo has a .244 career average with 47 homers and 157 RBIs in 448 games with the Angels over five seasons.

Reyes, 30, had a 7.45 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Angels earlier this season.

—Field Level Media