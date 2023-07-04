Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels' Mike Trout exits game with sore wrist

By
Field Level Media
Jul 3, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is checked by a trainer after an injury sustained during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Angels center fielder Mike Trout expressed concern about his sore left wrist after leaving Los Angeles' 10-3 defeat against the San Diego Padres due to the injury on Monday

In the eighth inning, Trout fouled off a pitch and grabbed at his wrist. He briefly returned to the batter's box before backing away and signaling to the dugout that he needed assistance. After discussions with team staffers, he took off his batting glove and then walked back to the dugout.

Mickey Moniak finished the at-bat, a strikeout that was charged to Trout.

Trout underwent postgame tests on the wrist, according to manager Phil Nevin. The 11-time All-Star admitted that he was in pain while awaiting the test results.

On Thursday, Trout was selected as an All-Star starter for the 10th time in his career. By his own lofty standards, Trout is in the midst of a down year, as he is hitting .263 with a .369 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

Trout, 31, is a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, two-time All-Star MVP and nine-time Silver Slugger winner. In 1,488 career games over 13 seasons, all with the Angels, he has a .301/.412/.582 hitting line with 368 homers and 940 RBIs

--Field Level Media