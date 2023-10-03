Angels Next Manager Odds: In-house or fresh face?

The Los Angeles Angels were among the most aggressive teams ahead of the trade deadline, seeking to make a postseason run powered by stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Two months later, the Angels are at home for the playoffs, Ohtani is heading for free agency, Trout is the subject of trade rumors and the team is without a manager after announcing Phil Nevin will not return in 2024.

Who the Angels tab to lead the team next season could weigh heavily into the direction of the franchise, and whether it is able to keep its star tandem intact.

If the Angels want consistency, they could go with bench coach Ray Montgomery, who has been installed as the +400 favorite to replace Nevin.

Just behind him is Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who is expected to be a highly-coveted option for several managerial vacancies after interviewing for multiple openings last offseason. He is being offered at +500 along with Angels infield coach Benji Gil.

The book's list includes 17 prospective candidates, most of whom have previous MLB managerial experience, are currently on the staffs of various teams and/or have ties to the franchise.

That includes Darin Erstad, the longtime Angels outfielder who most recent served as Nebraska's manager from 2012-19.

Angels Next Manager

Ray Montgomery (+400)

Benji Gil (+500)

Joe Espada (+500)

Kai Correa (+700)

Gabe Kapler (+800)

Don Mattingly (+900)

Will Venable (+900)

Mike Napoli (+1200)

Stephen Vogt (+1200)

Clayton McCullough (+1400)

Mark DeRosa (+1400)

Bob Melvin (+1600)

Rodney Linares (+1600)

Buck Showalter (+2000)

Danny Lehmann (+2500)

Bruce Bochy (+5000)

Darin Erstad (+5000)

—Field Level Media