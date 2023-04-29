Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels place LHP Jose Quijada (elbow) on IL

Field Level Media
Apr 21, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Quijada (65) throws against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels placed late-inning left-hander Jose Quijada on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation and selected the contract of right-hander Chris Devenski from Triple-A Salt Lake

To make room for Devenski on the 40-man roster, catcher Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Quijada, who had been sharing ninth-inning duties with right-hander Carlos Estevez, struggled of late by giving up a combined seven runs (six earned) over his last two outings. He did not give up a run over his first eight appearances this season.

Quijada, 27, had four saves over his first eight outings but saw his ERA rise to 6.00 in recent days. In parts of five major league seasons with the Miami Marlins and Angels, Quijada is 2-12 with a 4.89 ERA and eight saves in 118 relief appearances

Devenski, 32, signed with the Angels in November and is set to make his debut with the club. In 246 appearances (seven starts) over seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, he is 19-17 with a 3.70 ERA

O'Hoppe, 23, underwent shoulder surgery this week after sustaining a labrum injury in a road series against the New York Yankees. He is expected to miss 4-6 months.

--Field Level Media