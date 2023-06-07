The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the paternity list on Wednesday

Outfielder Jo Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

Advertisement

Renfroe, 31, is hitting .252 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 58 games this season, his first with the Angels. He has played for four teams over the past four seasons after spending the first four seasons of his major league career with the San Diego Padres

Adell, 24, was batting .278 with 18 homers and 43 RBIs in 55 games at Salt Lake before being recalled. He has yet to appear in a major league game this season, but he hit .224 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 88 games with Los Angeles in 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Angels are set to continue a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles won the opener 7-4

--Field Level Media