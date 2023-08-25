MLB

Angels place OF Mike Trout back on injured list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
Aug 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels officially placed outfielder Mike Trout back on the 10-day injured list Friday with residual soreness from a previously broken left hand and recalled first baseman Trey Cabbage from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Yesterday
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Trout, 32, returned Tuesday after he fractured the hamate bone in his left hand July 3 and underwent surgery. He had a hit in four at-bats during his return against the Cincinnati Reds, but hand soreness forced him to sit out both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Advertisement

Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani left his start on the mound in the first game of that doubleheader with an elbow injury and will not pitch again this season.

Trout is batting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games this season and has struggled with injuries over the past three campaigns, playing in 237 of a potential 452 games as of Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In 13 career seasons, the three-time MVP is a .301 hitter with 368 home runs and 940 RBIs over 1,489 games. Trout won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and is an 11-time All-Star.

Cabbage, 26, made his major league debut July 14 and batted .206 with one home run and six RBIs in 12 games.

—Field Level Media