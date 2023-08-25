Angels place OF Mike Trout back on injured list

The Los Angeles Angels officially placed outfielder Mike Trout back on the 10-day injured list Friday with residual soreness from a previously broken left hand and recalled first baseman Trey Cabbage from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Trout, 32, returned Tuesday after he fractured the hamate bone in his left hand July 3 and underwent surgery. He had a hit in four at-bats during his return against the Cincinnati Reds, but hand soreness forced him to sit out both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani left his start on the mound in the first game of that doubleheader with an elbow injury and will not pitch again this season.

Trout is batting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games this season and has struggled with injuries over the past three campaigns, playing in 237 of a potential 452 games as of Friday.

In 13 career seasons, the three-time MVP is a .301 hitter with 368 home runs and 940 RBIs over 1,489 games. Trout won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and is an 11-time All-Star.

Cabbage, 26, made his major league debut July 14 and batted .206 with one home run and six RBIs in 12 games.

