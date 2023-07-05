Angels pronounce Mike Trout's wrist surgery successful

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a broken left hamate bone, and the team termed the operation a success

Trout is still expected to be out four to eight weeks.

"He feels great," Angels manager Phil Nevin said after speaking with Trout. "The surgery went well. ..

"It just remains to be seen how Mike's hand responds when he starts doing the treatments and his rehab. I know he's anxious to get going. He was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible."

Trout, who sustained the wrist injury while hitting a foul ball on Monday against the San Diego Padres, will miss the All-Star Game for the third year in a row due to injuries. The 11-time All-Star is hitting .263 with a .369 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

Trout is one of just three Angels stars who got hurt this week

Third baseman Anthony Rendon exited the Tuesday game at San Diego after fouling a ball off his left shin. X-rays found nothing broken, and Rendon could be back in action on Friday to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-handed pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani exited his Tuesday outing against the Padres due to a blister on his right middle finger. He returned to the lineup as the DH on Wednesday at San Diego, but he said he is unlikely to pitch in the All-Star Game at Seattle on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media