Angels put OF Mike Trout on IL with broken wrist

The Los Angeles Angels placed three-time MVP Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamate fracture

It's expected he'll miss four to eight weeks.

Trout was injured in the eighth inning of Monday night's 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres after fouling off a pitch, and he grabbed at his left wrist. He briefly returned to the batter's box before backing away and signaling to the dugout that he needed assistance. After discussions with team staff, he took off his batting glove and then walked back to the dugout.

"Just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout said after the game. "Just waiting on getting some scans and hoping for the best. I'm praying for the results to come back clean. But it doesn't feel great."

Mickey Moniak finished the at-bat, a strikeout that was charged to Trout.

In corresponding moves Tuesday, the Angels recalled outfielder Jo Adell and right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A Salt Lake. The club optioned RHP Victor Mederos to Double-A Rocket City after Monday night's game

On Thursday, Trout was selected as an All-Star starter for the 10th time in his career. By his own lofty standards, Trout is in the midst of a down year, hitting .263 with a .369 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

Trout, 31, is a two-time All-Star MVP and nine-time Silver Slugger winner. In 1,488 career games over 13 seasons, all with the Angels, he has a .301/.412/.582 hitting line with 368 homers and 940 RBIs

Adell, 24, is 1-for-3 with a homer in one game for the Angels this season. He's a career .215 hitter with 16 HRs in 162 games since 2020

Reyes, 30, has appeared in one game for the Angels this season and gave up a run in an inning of work

--Field Level Media