Angels rally in ninth for 10-8 win over Phillies

Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning off Craig Kimbrel to lift the Los Angeles Angels over the host Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Wednesday.

Drury had two hits and Hunter Renfroe also hit a home run, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar added two hits while Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up four hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Matt Moore (4-1) earned the win and Carlos Estevez picked up his 29th save.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run, the 300th of his career, while Trea Turner homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Phillies, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Nick Castellanos added three hits and an RBI, Garrett Stubbs had two hits and Johan Rojas contributed an RBI single.

Brandon Marsh walked four times.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez lasted only 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and five runs (three earned), with five strikeouts and no walks.

Kimbrel (7-5) took the loss.

The Angels had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth inning and Randal Grichuk singled to load the bases. Logan O'Hoppe popped out to shortstop and Renfroe followed with a two-run single for a 7-6 lead.

Harper ripped a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the eighth for an 8-7 advantage.

Luis Rengifo hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth to tie the game at 8-8 before Drury's heroics.

The Angels went ahead 2-0 in the second when Renfroe hit a two-run home run to left.

The Phillies tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Rojas and an RBI groundout by Stubbs.

Renfroe doubled off the wall in right to open the fifth and Escobar hit an infield single to place runners at first and third. Andrew Velazquez put down a sacrifice bunt which eluded Sanchez for a 3-2 lead. Ohtani and Drury each added an RBI single for a three-run advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth, Castellanos blooped an RBI single to right to close within 5-3.

The Phillies regained a 6-5 advantage in the sixth when Turner crushed a three-run homer to left. Turner has four homers in the last three games.

—Field Level Media